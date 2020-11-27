Namibia: Lpm Leader Happy With Election Results

26 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

LANDLESS People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi has expressed excitement over his party's election victories in two southern regions.

Preliminary results from the Electoral Commission of Namibia indicate that LPM candidates scored victories in four regional council constituencies in the //Kharas region in Wednesday's regional election.

//Kharas constituencies won by the LPM by Thursday afternoon are Keetmanshoop Urban, Keetmanshoop Rural, Karasburg East and Berseba.

"While we are consumed by the heavy sense of excitement, we are consumed by the responsibility and our mandate to serve the electorate and to ensure corruption-free, transparent regional and local governance," Swartbooi said.

He said he looked forward to a good working relationship between his party and the central government for the interest of the county and its people.

"We have not taken over the regional and local governments in the region to settle scores, but to focus on key areas such as housing and employment creation to free our people from the shackles of poverty," Swartbooi said.

"We can co-exist for the interest of socio-economic development and growth," he added.

Swartbooi expressed his gratitude to voters who supported the party in the elections, which he described "phenomenal".

He said the outcome of the elections in the southern part of the country was a clear indication that the balance of power was shifting on regional and local governance levels.

