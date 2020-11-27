Rwanda: Israeli Airline Makes Maiden Flight to Rwanda

26 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Israeli private airline company, Israir on Thursday, November 26 made its maiden flight to Rwanda, at the Kigali International Airport.

The airline which is also Israel's third-largest airline has announced that it will be offering weekly flights, every Thursday until next year, January 7.

Onboard of the maiden flight were over 80 Israel tourists.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Ron Adam, the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda noted that the development will among others boost the people to people relations between the two sister countries.

"It is very important for the embassy to materialize the need for People to People relations between the sister countries."

He added that "There is still a lot to do in order to rebrand Rwanda in Israel as a modern land of 1000 hills and also see this as a new and adventurous destination."

Amb. Adam pointed out that Israelis can come here and enjoy exemption of quarantine while going back to Israel.

In August, the government of Israel listed Rwanda among the green countries, a move that would exempt Israelis from a 14-day quarantine upon returning home.

The ambassador reiterated that the countries were determined in accordance with the rate of Covid-19 infections prevailing in them and the mechanisms in place to contain the virus.

Rwanda opened her skies to commercial flights at the beginning of August. So far the country's national carrier RwandAir has resumed 70% pre-Covid routes.

