Namibia: ECN Withholds Elections Results From Media

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia has refused to share the hard evidence of the preliminary results for regional council and local authority elections with the media.

The results being withheld are for constituencies whose results were just announced by ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja.

Shortly after Tjipueja announced the results for the constituencies, journalists at the ECN's results centre in Windhoek asked to have the hard copy of the statement read by her.

However, the ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, referred the journalists to an online application that is being updated by the commission. Mujoro also said that "my chairperson is not keen to share the hard copy with the media".