Namibia: Nudo President Not Pleased With Surge in Independents

NATIONAL Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) president Esther Muinjangue says she is satisfied with the election results so far and has blasted the emergence of independent candidates for being unrealistic.

"I'm the happiest woman at the moment," she said today when asked about her reaction to the ongoing counting of votes in the local and regional elections held on Wednesday.

Muinjangue said her party has won in four constituencies, including Otjinene and Okakarara, and at Leonardville.

"I have been operating in turbulent times in the party. But I kept four constituencies, We are waiting for Ruacana," she said.

Muinjangue said the phenomenon of independent candidates was a good democratic process but she believed they diluted the election process.

"Sometimes we need to be realistic. Some people become independent candidates as revenge after failing in internal party elections," she said.

Muinjangue said her party's team of councillors would be held accountable.

"I want them to be accountable. Nudo believes in development. We want to see things happen. Instead of shouting. Every third month, they need to give me a report on what is happening in their regions," she said.

Asked if she has been too cosy with president Hage Geingob, who appointed her as deputy health minister, Muinjangue said: "I don't think that is relevant at the moment."

She also said: "The performance of my party is a sign that the people trust the party, its leadership.

"I need to thank my people and sympathisers of my party. I am focusing on putting our house and structures in order before we start with other regions. Nudo is a national party," she added.