Seychelles: Grace While Overcoming Challenge Is Defining Trait for Miss Seychelles Contestant Who Lost Mother At Age 14

26 November 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organization Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Kelly-Mary Anette.

Hailing from the eastern district of Pointe Larue, Kelly-Mary Anette, 24, believes that losing her mother as a teenager has taught her to be resilient as at the age of 14 she found herself a mother figure to her younger siblings.

"You owe to yourself the best version you can be, thus, be the change you wish to see" is Anette's life motto. The contestant believes maturity, wisdom and independence were attributes that she had to acquire at a young age.

Her own experience has led Anette to have a special consideration for orphans. In fact, her project for the pageant is devoted to the psychological and emotional well-being of the orphans and single parents, especially those who have lost their loved ones through deaths.

Anette studied Economics and Finance at Taylors University, Malaysia and is now an economist at the Ministry of Finance, Trade, and Economic Planning.

"There I formed acquaintances with people from all over the world. This proved instrumental in changing my perspectives of life, having learnt their different cultures and religions," said Anette.

Although her university days were the best experiences in Malaysia, Anette's patriotic admiration for her country grew even fonder.

"Over the years, missing Seychelles' culture, people and traditions, led to me to open a Seychelles Society at the University to my Seychellois colleagues feel closer to home," said Anette, adding that together, they participated in inter-country competitions where they made Seychelles proud by winning either first or second places.

Anette's biggest accomplishments have been finding herself and discovering her purpose which is self-growth in reaching her highest potential possibilities, "to be Miss Seychelles will be both an honour and a responsibility," added Anette.

According to the contestant "grace, dignity, elegance and ethics are all of the self-moulding virtues to carry the Miss Seychelles crown, along with her life experiences and challenges."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.