Seychelles: Grace While Overcoming Challenge Is Defining Trait for Miss Seychelles Contestant Who Lost Mother At Age 14

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organization Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Kelly-Mary Anette.

Hailing from the eastern district of Pointe Larue, Kelly-Mary Anette, 24, believes that losing her mother as a teenager has taught her to be resilient as at the age of 14 she found herself a mother figure to her younger siblings.

"You owe to yourself the best version you can be, thus, be the change you wish to see" is Anette's life motto. The contestant believes maturity, wisdom and independence were attributes that she had to acquire at a young age.

Her own experience has led Anette to have a special consideration for orphans. In fact, her project for the pageant is devoted to the psychological and emotional well-being of the orphans and single parents, especially those who have lost their loved ones through deaths.

Anette studied Economics and Finance at Taylors University, Malaysia and is now an economist at the Ministry of Finance, Trade, and Economic Planning.

"There I formed acquaintances with people from all over the world. This proved instrumental in changing my perspectives of life, having learnt their different cultures and religions," said Anette.

Although her university days were the best experiences in Malaysia, Anette's patriotic admiration for her country grew even fonder.

"Over the years, missing Seychelles' culture, people and traditions, led to me to open a Seychelles Society at the University to my Seychellois colleagues feel closer to home," said Anette, adding that together, they participated in inter-country competitions where they made Seychelles proud by winning either first or second places.

Anette's biggest accomplishments have been finding herself and discovering her purpose which is self-growth in reaching her highest potential possibilities, "to be Miss Seychelles will be both an honour and a responsibility," added Anette.

According to the contestant "grace, dignity, elegance and ethics are all of the self-moulding virtues to carry the Miss Seychelles crown, along with her life experiences and challenges."