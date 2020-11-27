Zimbabwe: Mthuli Tightens Tax Grip As He Delivers $421.6 Billion Budget

The Herald
(file photo).
26 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube Thursday moved to widen governments tax collection nets as he delivered his $421.6 billion budget for 2021 which will see new tax measures being applied on Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed professionals among others.

Delivered under the theme "Building Resilience and Sustainable Economic Recovery", the blueprint envisages the economy to rebound by 7.4% in 2021 from consecutive 2-year downturn, ensuring strong economic recovery building on the milestones from the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and targeting additional support measures to cushion vulnerable households.

A projected 150 000 formal jobs are expected to be recovered after having been lost due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Among some major highlights, the Office of the President and Cabinet received an allocation of $14.26 billion, parliament of Zimbabwe $7.1 billion, Public Service labour and social welfare $6.9 billion, Defence and War Veterans $23.7 billion , Industry and Commerce $2.3 billion.

Health Ministry was allotted $54.7 billion, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry received $55.2 billion and Higher education Ministry got $14.3 billion.

A projected 150 000 formal jobs are expected to be recovered after having been lost due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Among some major highlights, the Office of the President and Cabinet received an allocation of $14.26 billion, parliament of Zimbabwe $7.1 billion, Public Service labour and social welfare $6.9 billion, Defence and War Veterans $23.7 billion , Industry and Commerce $2.3 billion.

The Health Ministry was allotted $54.7 billion, Primary and Secondary Education $55.2 billion and Higher education $14.3 billion.

The Agriculture Ministry received $46.2 billion, Mines and Mining Development $1.3 billion, Environment and Tourism $1.7 billion, among other key allocations.

Ncube tightened the tax grip effecting an upward review of the Pay As You Earn Tax free threshold from $5000 to $10 000.

The Intermediated Mobile Money Transfer Tax commonly referred to as the 2 % tax free threshold was increased from $300 to $500.

The Youth Employment Tax Credit was increased from $500 to $1500 while the Forex Corporate Tax payments to take into account RBZ prescribed retention or liquidation thresholds was also increased.

An upward review of the bonus Tax-Free Threshold was effected from $5 000 to $25 000 effective 1 November 2020.

The treasury boss introduced a simplified tax regime for self-employed professionals while increasing presumptive tax to reflect market fundamentals alongside the introduction of a Cannabis Levy, chargeable on the value of exports, at varied rates ranging from 10 to 20% in line with the level of processing.

Excise Duty on Tobacco and Alcoholic Beverages alignment of taxes on fuel (Petrol & Diesel) were also effected.

Property owners were also directed to collect US$30 per every partitioned space used by SMEs in running their businesses.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwe's 2021 Budget Will Stimulate Growth - MPs
Zimbabwe Finance Minister Presents Austerity Budget
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.