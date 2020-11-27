Somalia: Al- Shabaab Militants Kill Seven Family Members in Night Raid

Al-Shabaab militants stormed the house where a Somali government official was staying last and killed seven people, including a mother, father and their child.

The child killed was a year and a half old.

The dead included the father of the family, a government army officer who eventually died after being gunshot wounds.orts

justice Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama told the media that al-Shabaab fighters struck a remote village in Wajid district in the Bakool region, killing a father, a mother and their five children.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Somali family for the loss of their lives to Al Shabaab in Wajid District late Tuesday night," Jama said. "Killing a pregnant mother and children is only possible from the unscrupulous Al Shabaab. I wish the family, relatives and all the people of Wajid patience and faith."

The district of Wajid is located in the Bakool region of Somalia, about 302km northwest of the capital Mogadishu, and close to the Ethiopian border about 70km.