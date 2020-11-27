Ethiopia: 3 Peacekeepers in South Sudan 'Withdrawn' Without Explanation

GDJ/Pixabay
South Sudan flag.
26 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

Juba — The United Nations says three Ethiopian peacekeepers on a Mission in South Sudan were withdrawn and deported to their country without due procedure.

Officials at the UN Mission in South Sudan say the deportation could have violated their human rights if based on their ethnic background.

Reports had emerged from last Saturday that three Ethiopian soldiers from the Tigray ethnic group had been taken back to their country ostensibly to cull their influence.

"The Mission's Human Rights Division is following up on their situation. As a Troop Contributing Country, Ethiopia is ultimately responsible for the conduct and movement of its troops," a spokesperson at UNMISS said.

"However, if personnel are discriminated against because of their ethnicity or any other reason, this could involve a human rights violation under international law."

UNMISS said it has requested access to any soldier who might need protection under international law.

Ethiopia is a strong supporter of the United Nations and its peacekeeping efforts. In South Sudan, there are three Ethiopian battalions, comprising around 2000 personnel, who are assisting with protection and peacebuilding programmes.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.