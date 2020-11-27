Cameroon: Bamenda - DDR Multipurpose Center Virtually Ready

26 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis sizes up work progress during a working visit in Bamenda on November 24 and 25, 2020.

« Doubting Thomases should have it that the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (DDR) is moving forward. In about two weeks, the DDR Multi purpose Centre in Bamenda will go operational. This is evidence that the Head of State promises and delivers ». That is how the National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee, Fai Yengo Francis concluded his outing at the construction site of the Bamenda multipurpose center on November, 24,2020.

On-the-spot, the National Coordinator evaluated work progress and it emerged that the Center is about 80 per cent good for use and ex-combatants may take up residence in a few weeks. The complex whose completion and equipment is expected to cost about FCFA 2 billion in the neighbourhood of the Mankon Airport, Bamenda II Subdivision features some 12 dormitories with a capacity of 80 each. Conceived and realized to give dignity to all fighters who drop guns and engage on the path of reintergration in society, the DDR multipurpose center inspires hope with facilities that promote pedagogy and vocational competences. The Regional Coordinator of the Bamenda center, Gabsa Sixtus indicated that the lot at the center includes six workshops, six residences, modern sports complex, an infirnerie to handle health concerns, a church for spiritual emphasis, modern toilets, a refectory and a security fence.

Created in December 2018, management revealed that the center is the destination and a peace building home for fighters who drop guns and are given opportunities in life that enhances personal development and nation building. The center has so far, graduated 32 ex- combatants who are gainfully serving a parastatal. From the look of things, the government and partners have a lot in opportunities for all who will drop guns and join the DDR centers in Bamenda, Buea and Mora. The National Coordinator spent day two of the working visit communing with ex-combatants. He had lessons of discipline and tolerance for them and stated the commitment of the government to train and settle them in ways that they can emerge as successful entrepreuneurs and CEOs.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

