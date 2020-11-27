Cameroon: Electoral Campaigns - Media Accords Ample Reporting

Several media organs have dedicated special space to provide sufficient information to the public on the elections.

Different media organs have since the convening of the electoral college for the election of regional councillors secluded for December 6, 2020 been reporting on the elections which Cameroon will be organising for the first time. With the official kick-off of campaigns, print, online and audiovisual media have increased space allocated to news and information on the election of regional councillors.

The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, acting in accordance with the law signed an order on November 20, 2020 to lay down the rules governing the production, programming and broadcasting of propaganda messages on State Radio and Television for the election of Regional Councillors of December 06, 2020. In that line, the broadcast of political programmes have been suspended on State audiovisual media to enable political parties and candidates (traditional rulers) present their political manifestos to the electorate.

Special columns have been provided for news on the elections. Cameroon Insider, a bi-weekly newspaper has a page on the evolution of affairs relating to the elections. The page titled 'Regional Elections Update', provides information on the activities of political parties, traditional rulers and what other stakeholders involved in the process are doing.

The Political Desk Editor of Défis Actuels, Joseph Essama said two pages in the bi-weekly newspaper have news on the election of regional councillors. In addition to what political parties and traditional rulers are doing or saying on rally grounds, the paper has a column which interviews candidates and gives them the opportunity to present their prospects for the community if voted. Analysis on the general situation and an explanation on what regional elections entails are other columns the paper carries. According to Joseph Essama, there are prospects of increasing the number of pages to four per edition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An observation of the Sun newspaper shows that the paper has dedicated some pages for the special coverage of the elections. The pages are titled "December 6 election of Regional Councillors." Le Messager, le Jour and L'oeil du Sahel newspapers equally report on the elections in the political news pages.

A similar reporting scenario obtains with online media organs. At 'journalducameroun' for example, reporters have been assigned to the different political parties and traditional rulers participating in the election. The information gathered is updated in their website with the 'regional elections' to differentiate the information from other news stories.

For televisions and radio stations, candidates for the election are invited to panels where they talk extensively on their political, social and economic projects.

Prior to the start of campaigns, the President of the National Communication Council, Peter Essoka during the permanent session of the Council, called on pressmen to respect journalism ethnics in their reports on campaigns for the election of regional councillors.