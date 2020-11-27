Sudan Minister - Covid-19 Levels 'Highest Since May'

26 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 3,025 cases of coronavirus were recorded so far in November, which is the highest infection rate reported since May.

Dr Montasir Osman, Deputy Director of the Health Emergency and Epidemiology Department of the federal Ministry of Health, reported in a press briefing yesterday that Khartoum state registered 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, followed by El Gezira that reported 325 new coronavirus infections this month.

He said that 41 per cent of the infected people are between the ages of 20-40 and do not show symptoms of the disease.

The medic warned that the winter wave will be more severe than the previous wave, expected to increase the number of cases. He appealed to citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands regularly.

According to the latest reports of the Health Ministry, at least 334 new COVID-19 patients were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,864.

Khartoum recorded 385 of the new cases, El Gezira 28, Northern State seven, River Nile state five, Red Sea state three, White Nile state two, and South Kordofan one.

El Sadig El Mahdi, Imam of the followers of the Mahdi and President of the National Umma Party (NUP) died yesterday in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Maj Gen Adel Abulmaali, Director of the Police Hospital in Khartoum, died of COVID-19 on Monday.

At least 10 health care workers have died since the beginning of the second wave.

The Health Ministry announced yesterday as well that the polio vaccination campaign in the country will start on Saturday.

The National Polio Response Campaign will target nine 9,617,000 million children under five years of age in all Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.