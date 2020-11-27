Sudan Minister - Covid-19 Levels 'Highest Since May'

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 3,025 cases of coronavirus were recorded so far in November, which is the highest infection rate reported since May.

Dr Montasir Osman, Deputy Director of the Health Emergency and Epidemiology Department of the federal Ministry of Health, reported in a press briefing yesterday that Khartoum state registered 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, followed by El Gezira that reported 325 new coronavirus infections this month.

He said that 41 per cent of the infected people are between the ages of 20-40 and do not show symptoms of the disease.

The medic warned that the winter wave will be more severe than the previous wave, expected to increase the number of cases. He appealed to citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands regularly.

According to the latest reports of the Health Ministry, at least 334 new COVID-19 patients were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,864.

Khartoum recorded 385 of the new cases, El Gezira 28, Northern State seven, River Nile state five, Red Sea state three, White Nile state two, and South Kordofan one.

El Sadig El Mahdi, Imam of the followers of the Mahdi and President of the National Umma Party (NUP) died yesterday in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Maj Gen Adel Abulmaali, Director of the Police Hospital in Khartoum, died of COVID-19 on Monday.

At least 10 health care workers have died since the beginning of the second wave.

The Health Ministry announced yesterday as well that the polio vaccination campaign in the country will start on Saturday.

The National Polio Response Campaign will target nine 9,617,000 million children under five years of age in all Sudan.

