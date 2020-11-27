Somalia: President Guelleh Warns of Shabaab Threat Ahead of Somalia Elections

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh has raised concerns that al-Shabaab will have members in the new parliament, giving it full power to govern the country independently.

In an interview with The Africa Report, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh said he was deeply concerned about the election;

He also said that al-Shabaab was currently able to buy the support of some lawmakers, as it was recently reported that al-Shabaab was in control of the selection process.

"Somalia's parliamentary elections are expected to take place in 2021, and I fear that the election of lawmakers indirectly controlled by Al Shabaab will end as they can buy the support of some lawmakers," the Djiboutian president said in an interview.

He also underlined the importance of great caution and support for the Federal Government of Somalia.

Ismail Omar Guelleh went on to say that al-Shabaab's influence has expanded in recent years, with businesses taxing and recruiting unemployed youth in refugee camps.

He also noted that Al-Shabaab is engaged in fighting the unemployed youth, blindly extorting money from the country's exorbitant taxes.