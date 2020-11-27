Somalia: Presidential Candidates Call for Disbanding of the Electoral Committee

Ilyas Ahmed/UN
President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo (centre) makes an acceptance speech after he was sworn into office at the Mogadishu Airport hangar on February 8, 2017.
26 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Union of Somali Presidential Candidates recently issued an 18-point communiqué, following a six-day conference in Mogadishu.

The statement from the candidates called for the dismissal of the electoral commissions, as they include members of the armed forces.

Candidates' statements also called for the election of members of the Northern Regions to be held at the airport's Tent of Appeal, in the presence of the candidates, the international community and security forces.

Candidates also demanded that Chairman Abdi Hashi nominate the Northern Regional Parliamentary Election Commission.

Presidential candidates have called on NISA chief Fahad Yassin to step down, as he is the head of President Farmajo's re-election campaign.

Lastly, the Union of Candidates warned that the Federal Government should take steps to ensure a non-consensual election, and stated that they will work to save the country from electoral fraud so that there is no gap in power and the Constitution.

