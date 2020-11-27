Kenya: Morans Suffer Second Defeat Against Angola

Rwanda — Kenya Morans lost their second straight game going down 83-66 against Angola in what was an improved performance as the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers entered day two at the Indoor Arena in Kigali.

Kenya, who must now beat Mozambique on Friday in their last group match to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the continental showpiece, dominated the early exchanges with a 6-2 run but the Angolans clawed their way back into the game to take the first quarter 18-10.

The second quarter was evenly contested as Kenya's Airel Okal, who stepped in for injured Desmond Owili, combined with Ronnie Gundo to keep the Angolans outside the paint but still went down 21-15 for a 39-25 scoreline at the break.

Angola dominated the third quarter 29-13 but Kenya turned the heat on them to clinch the fourth 28-15 but the South African nation still emerged winners 83-66.

Tylor Okari once again top scored for Kenya with 13 points while Eric Mutoro had 10. Valentine Nyakinda, who has so far had a good tournament, managed seven.

Angolans replied through dangermen Cyrpiano Oalju who had game high 16 points while Antonio JDC had 13.

Kenya welcome captain Griffin Ligare who arrived here in Wednesday but was only cleared from the mandatory quarantine on Thursday.