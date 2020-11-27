Namibia: 'Okahandja Has Lost Its Former Glory'

"OKAHANDJA is going from great to dying," a frustrated voter in the Okahandja constituency, Sophia Basson, says.

Basson, who turned up to vote yesterday, thinks things were much better when the town was under a different leadership.

She said it frustrates her that leaders are put in positions to serve the people, but serve themselves instead.

"People are living in unpleasant living conditions in this town. There are piles of waste around most of the town," she said.

"They couldn't care less, I have tried raising these issues with the local authority office but it was in vain, as they are never in the office," Basson said.

She urged people to vote wisely because things need to change.

"This town will be in a shambles if we don't exercise our right to vote," she said.

Other voters in the town shared the same sentiment.

A voter in the same constituency, Magdalena Hendricks, said she is disappointed in how the town is being managed and hopes to see change after these regional council and local authority elections.

"The youth in this town are suffering, they have no jobs, no vocational centres. There is nothing for the youths to do," Hendricks said.

The two turned up to vote yesterday hoping things would change for the better.