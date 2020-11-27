Namibia: Neff Cries Foul

THE Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) yesterday claimed there was an error on ballot papers at the Evangelical Lutheran church polling station at Aroab in the //Kharas region.

This prevented supporters from voting for the party, they said.

NEFF local branch chairperson Melvin Kröhne said the party's symbol, name, and the name and picture of its regional candidate were missing on about 200 ballot papers.

He said voting continued at the involved station despite the party reporting the mistake to election officials.

Kröhne said the station was only closed at 14h00 yesterday due to the mistake.

He said the party will demand the nullification of the elections at Aroab, and will demand that voting is redone.

"The ballot paper mistake has obviously affected the party's election performance at Aroab negatively - hence we call for a fresh election," he said.

Augustinus Ucham, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) regional coordinator for the //Kharas region, yesterday said: "We just heard about the ballot paper error ... and I will do my own investigation."

