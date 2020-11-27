Namibia: Voters Prioritise Jobs On Their Wish List

26 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A GOOD job, community projects, good network connections, electricity and water are items on the wish lists of many voters who participated in yesterday's regional council and local authority elections.

Some voters said they want incoming councillors to change the narrative for a better future, saying town and constituency development should be their main agenda.

Paulina Amunyela (22) braved the hot sun yesterday to cast her vote at Oshidombe shaNghiyavelwa mobile polling station near Namibia's border with Angola.

She has never worked in her life, she said.

"The jobs should not be for relatives or councillors' friends," she said.

She urged councillors to effect youth projects such as gardens in her constituency to create job opportunities.

She said her village needs a network tower and community library.

"We use an Angolan network, which is costly," she said, adding if she wants to make a phone call or access the internet she has to climb a tree.

Coster Kamati from Okambembe village said he voted for change.

"I have been unemployed since I completed Grade 12 in 2012. I had 24 points and an F in English. I have applied for a job at the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police many times, but could not get one," he said.

Vilma Kanana (32) said she too needs a job. She said her only means of survival is the money she gets from selling fat cakes and ice, which is around N$100 per week.

She uses this money to support her mother and child.

Kanana said the government should introduce projects like acquaculture or chicken farming to create employment for young people.

