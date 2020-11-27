Namibia: Swapo Refuses to Comment On Losing Major Economic Hubs

Swapo administrator Austin Samupwa said he does not want to comment on preliminary local and regional authority election results that show the ruling party has lost several constituencies in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in major towns.

The preliminary results for some regional councils in Erongo, Khomas, Hardap, //Kharas and local authorities in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Keetmanshoop and Oranjemund show the ruling party losing by big margins.

Samupwa said the party will only comment after the official results are announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

"Those are preliminary results and we don't want to speculate at the moment. We will comment when the official results are out," Samupwa said.