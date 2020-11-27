Namibia: Swapo Refuses to Comment On Losing Major Economic Hubs

26 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Swapo administrator Austin Samupwa said he does not want to comment on preliminary local and regional authority election results that show the ruling party has lost several constituencies in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in major towns.

The preliminary results for some regional councils in Erongo, Khomas, Hardap, //Kharas and local authorities in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Keetmanshoop and Oranjemund show the ruling party losing by big margins.

Samupwa said the party will only comment after the official results are announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

"Those are preliminary results and we don't want to speculate at the moment. We will comment when the official results are out," Samupwa said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.