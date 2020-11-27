Namibia: Elderly Outnumber Young Voters

THE majority of voters at the Okahandja constituency were elderly people, said presiding official Ester Shipa who facilitated the elections at Okahandja Samaritans Networks.

A large number of elderly people and a few young people were seen in the queues.

Many youths were expected to cast their votes in the 2020 regional council and local authority elections that were held yesterday, which saw 18 registered political parties and 93 independent candidates vie for office.

However, The Namibian hardly observed any first-time voters at three of the polling stations the news crew visited at Okahandja except at the Andreas Kukuri Conference Centre and Town Hall where both young and old people were observed.

Kornelia Ndengu, the presiding officer at Shilena kindergarten at Okahandja's Oshetu-3 location, said, "The process is going well and we are hoping to register as many people as we can today. We are hoping to see the youth as well since most people that are coming through are pensioners."

Gabriel Mutumbulwa, the presiding officer at Khaibassen kindergarten at Okahandja's Oshetu-1 location, said the election process was smooth even though it started off with some delay, as the voting agents got to the polling station late.

He added that there were two queues to allow the elderly, expectant mothers and people with disabilities to first vote and the other queue was for the rest of the people.

The last polling station The Namibian visited at Okahandja was K W von Marees Combined School where a first- and second-time voters, brothers, were seen casting their votes.

Denzel Bezuidenhoudt said it was his first time to vote and he wanted to see changes, such as job creation for young people and opportunities for learners who complete high school at Okahandja to have vocational schools or tertiary institutions at the town.

Jurgen Bezuidenhoudt, who said he was a second-time voter, noted the importance of voting, saying it gave him the power to choose who to elect. He said he wants to see community development at Okahandja and hopes the newly elected leaders will be able to execute their duties.