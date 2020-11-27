Namibia: Keetmans Eagerly Awaits Election Results

THE country now awaits the verified results after yesterday's regional council and local authority elections.

Voters whom The Namibian spoke to at Keetmanshoop expressed anxiety over the election results.

"I am happy to have been part of the democratic election process, and can't wait to hear the outcome of the elections," said 34-year-old Riana Scot.

Without disclosing who she voted for, Scot said she voted for change.

Neville Hupita (52) described the election as peaceful, saying he was anxious about the outcome.

"I want to know who will represent us in the local authority and regional council," he said.

Twenty-five-year-old Maria Skeyer said she was thrilled to have at last cast her vote after a long wait in the queue.

Skeyer said she is not bothered by the long wait for the election results.

"All I want is a thorough and fair counting process of the votes cast," she remarked.

Stephanus Mokeng (59) said he was confident the party he had voted for will win most local authority seats as well as the regional council seat for Keetmanshoop Urban constituency.

"After I cast my vote, deep in my heart I feel my party will win the Keetmanshoop local authority and Keetmanshoop Urban constituency elections," said Mokeng.

Mokeng, however, wished the election results are released without any delay, adding that the voting process was peaceful.

Paul Thomas said he was satisfied with the voter turnout which he described as "very high" and was confident that his party will come out victorious.

"People were very committed to vote," he remarked.

