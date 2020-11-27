Namibia: Gigi Has Officially Arrived

It's not every day Windhoekers are treated to a drag show but from now on, they'll be clamouring for Gigi has arrived.

Bursting onto the RMB Song Night stage in a glamour of blue hair, a silver peekaboo bodysuit and enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to power Song Night's sole 2020 live event, Gigi Has Arrived capped a series of successful online shows with one for the books.

As people danced, LGBTQIA+ Pride flags fluttered and Adriano Visagie's drag alter ego Alaska hosted the show, Gigi Has Arrived set to surprising the crowd. Though the lip-synch for one's life is a beloved drag culture staple, Gigi can actually sing and debuted as a gifted songwriter through her performance of original songs run through with deep vibrato and oscillating between English, Afrikaans and Italian.

Sassy in songs like 'Catwalk' and tender in a song written for her late father who Gigi describes as able to make "an atmosphere feel alive" and always making "sure the people around him were happy", the drag star gave us singing chops, range and panache. To say Gigi Has Arrived had the audience eating out of the palm of her hand is an understatement.

Effortlessly amusing in her stories about escaping bees or when dealing with a wearable mic dangling out of her sexy silver ensemble created by Chaulken McNab, Gigi is a natural who also peppered her set with some education. "People, if you don't have an understanding of what a drag queen really is, doen a 'n bietjie research, do your research," Gigi said. "It's an art form in expressing through imitation. But now, darlings, I don't imitate nobody. I'm Gigi. I'm very unique."

Killing it at RMB Song Night's open air concert supported by the indefatigable Song Night Band and held at a private residence while simultaneously being beamed out through Facebook Live, Gigi Has Arrived was also the act who ushered in the news the platform has been waiting for.

"At RMB we are very happy with our project, to be a part of your project and we will continue to work with you in 2021," announced RMB's Mervin Kensington who said that he had come to know many great artists through the platform which was also celebrated by Gigi as Song Night gears up to celebrate a decade in existence.

"It's a big blessing," says Gigi. "It's very rare that you will find an opportunity to perform during these times so having an opportunity gives me this great appreciation for art and artistry itself." Born from the mind of Rehoboth transplant and talented mobile hairstylist Roberto Meneguzzo, Gigi Has Arrived

is his vivacious drag persona who has spent the year working alongside Lize Ehlers and Gazza in the music video for 'Happy', building an impressive following on TikTok and who will soon debut in the National Theatre of Namibia's 'Boet & Sus'. In short, there can be no doubt that Gigi has officially arrived. Follow Gigi Has Arrived on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter to learn more about this artist.

[email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook, Instagam and Twitter; marthamukaiwa