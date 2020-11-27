Namibia: African Women in Media Annual Conference and Pitch Zone to Go Virtual - US$2,000 Reporting Grant Up for Grabs

26 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The African Women in Media which has held its annual conference and Pitch Zone for the past four years will this year conduct the event virtually.

Sponsored by the European Union, attendees of AWiM2020 Virtual will be able to submit written or video pitches to any of the five categories.

The winners will each received a $2,000 reporting grant to produce the story they pitched.

The five categories are: 1) Green transition and energy access; 2) Digital transformation; 3) Sustainable growth and jobs; 4) Peace and governance and 5) Migration and mobility.

"The EU Delegation to the African Union is pleased to partner with the Africa Union Commission and African Women in Media for the Pitch Zone. The EU is a global front-runner in promoting gender equality and reaching gender equality in and through the media is essential to ensure that journalism expresses the views of all society. I am therefore very much look forward to reading and watching the in-depth stories that female media practitioners will develop. I am confident that this occasion will be steppingstone for women in media to be champions of raising continental, multilateral matters and the EU-AU partnership with a focused and critical eye," said Ms Birgitte Markussen, EU Ambassador to the Africa Union.

"The Pitch Zone for us at AWiM is our way of putting words into action. Our research shows that allocation of resources to produce stories are often gendered in newsrooms. The reporting grant is our way of ensuring that women in media have the opportunity to produce the kind of stories that will give them the visibility and recognition they deserve," said Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, Co-Founder & CEO, African Women in Media.

To submit a pitch to any of the five categories visit: awim2020.africanwomeninmedia.com/pitch-zone/On the page is a recorded workshop on "Pitching for Journalists", led by four leading African editors.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

