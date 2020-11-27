Malawi: Ombudsman to Conclude Probe On State Companies Before Xmas

26 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has set Christmas day as the deadline for the completion of investigations into abuse of office of state companies.

The Office of the Ombudsman is investigating allegations of abuse of office and nepotism in some parastatals.

These allegations were committed when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in power.

The investigations started in September when the office commenced investigations after allegations of nepotism and improper recruitments at Malawi Posts Corporation and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority.

Arthur Semba, Spokesperson for the office of Ombudsman said investigators at the office intend to release the report before festive holidays.

Semba said as part of transparency, the office will make public their findings and recommendations in the reports.

Among other things, the Ombudsman is probing reports that Godfrey Itaye recruited some people at Macra because of their affiliation to the then ruling DPP.

At, the Malawi Posts Corporation, the Ombudsman is investigating some promotions involving some officers.

