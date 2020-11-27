Malawi: Police Arrest White Collar Bank Robbers

Malawi Police in Zomba have arrested two white collar bank robbers and have recovered K1 million in the process.

One of the suspects works for a bank.

Police in Zomba have confirmed the arrest of Costa Maunje a bank clerk based in Mulanje and Gift Blugama, a mechanic in Blantyre for withdrawing money from customers bank accounts.

The police say the information was received from a well wisher that the suspects intended to steal money from someone's account at Zomba bank.

The police say they instituted investigations which led to the arrests of the suspects and managed to recover MK 1 Million.

The suspects were using a motor vehicle registration number MC 121 which is owned by the first suspect, according to the police.

According to the police, the first suspect revealed that he stole money amounting to MK2.7 million from Annie Batala's account.

The detectives also recovered another MK1 million from first suspect's phone.

The suspect comes from Semu village Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District and will appear before court soon to answer their charge.