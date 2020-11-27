Gambia/Sierra Leone: Wafu U-20 - Scorpions Coach Hails Players for Sticking to Game Plan Against Sierra Leone

26 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

U-20 Coach Matarr Mboge has hailed his players for sticking to their game plan after beating Sierra Leone 2-1 to book their place into the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU U-20 championship played in Thies, Senegal.

Adama Kanteh and Momodou Bojang fired the Scorpions side past Sierra Leone during their must-win-game on Tuesday.

"After losing the first game against the Senegal, I didn't sleep, instead I had to look at the video between Senegal and Sierra Leone and analyse every second and minute of the game to try to find their weaknesses," said Coach Matarr Mboge.

He added that, "the players followed our game plan to the latter. They followed the instructions and tried to minimize Sierra Leone's strength and playmakers. We also tried to capitalize on some of their mistakes during the game."

The Scorpions coach noted that the game was a very good description, adding that, they knew they had to win in order to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

"Coming into the game we knew that the Sierra Leoneans will be looking for a draw that would have been enough for them to qualify. I am a very proud Gambian today especially coming from a very dark hour to settle the boys and Alhamdullah today the darkness has changed to light," he revealed.

Coach Mboge recalled that the Scorpions U-20 team is the first team for the past three years to always reach to the semi-finals, saying they are very proud of that achievement.

"It is not over for us. We are going to regroup and plan again for the semi-finals against any team we meet in the competition."

He went on to congratulate his colleague Sierra Leonean coach for having a wonderful team, while wishing them good luck in their future tournaments.

