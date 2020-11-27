Gambia: 2 Face Legal Battle Over Misleading Claims Muhammed Sillah, One of the Plaintiffs

Three independent representatives of QNET, a registered business entity in The Gambia, have brought two persons to the Bundung Magistrates Court for spreading what they called "false and misleading information" about their business.

Muhammed Sillah, Muhammed Sanneh and Lamin Ceesay, as plaintiffs sued Abdoulie Badjie and Mummy Tunkara as joint defendants for recovery of the sum of D900, 000 as damages for loss of earnings due to their misleading and false information about the businesses.

The Plaintiffs also seek for a restraining order against the defendants from further spreading any false and misleading statements about their business endeavours.

According to the particulars of claim, both Mummy Tunkara and Abdoulie Badjie knowingly and deliberately spread false information about the businesses of the Independent Representatives of QNET as not genuine and based on sacrifices. The alleged statements of Ms. Tunkara and Mr. Badjie were contained in audios and released in WhatsApp groups.

At the mention of the matter, Mummy Tunkara was absent and the matter was adjourned to the 25th of November, 2020 at 10 a.m.

When the court resumed yesterday, it was adjourned as the second defendant, Abdoulie Badjie appealed for negotiations.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Junkung Jobarteh made this appeal on behalf of the defendant which was granted by Magistrate Fatty of the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

The case was finally been adjourned to 11 December, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.