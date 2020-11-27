Gambia: GFF League to Begin in January

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league campaigns are set to start in January 2021, according to news reaching Pointsports Desk.

The 2019-2020 league season was cancelled following the extension of state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Real De Banjul, Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel were contending for the league title before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the league.

Meanwhile, league clubs are currently preparing themselves fit for the new league season after covid-19 spoiled last season's league competitions.