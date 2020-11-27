Ghana: Kotoko Goalie Annan Set to Be Out for Weeks

26 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will miss the services of long-serving goalkeeper Felix Annan through injury after he made way for Kwame Baah in their 1-1 draw at Berekum with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Annan, will be sidelined for the next four to five weeks with a knee injury.

This was revealed after he underwent a scan on Tuesday.

Annan will, therefore, miss the preliminary CAF Champions League game on Friday against Mauritania side Nouadhibou FC and other league games in the Ghana Premier League.

The flamboyant shot-stopper who has produced scintillating performances in all the two matches he has kept post for the Ghanaian giants in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Maxwell Konadu would rely on Kwame Baah and youngster Danlad Ibrahim whereas new signing Razark Abalora has also been ruled out due to COVID-19.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.