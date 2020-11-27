Ghana: FDA, CECMED Sign MOU to Improve Healthcare in Ghana, Cuba

26 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi And Benjamin Arcton-Tettey

Ghana's Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and the Centre for State Control of Drugs and Medical Devices (CECMED) in Cuba, von Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), towards the improvement of healthcare delivery in both countries.

The five-year agreement, which was signed in Accra, allows the two agencies to exchange information and experience on evaluation results, application of medicinal, vaccines and quality control and other information concerning products in both countries.

It would also provide training opportunities for staff of FDA and establish extensive cooperation, by exchanging information and expertise, mutual knowledge, inspection and certification and post marketing surveillance.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FDA, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, signed the MoU on behalf of the authority, and the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez, signed on behalf of CECMED.

Mrs Darko said the agreement would enable both parties benefit from health logistics and technological advancement they have, ensure the production of the right drugs and promote existing ties between Ghana and Cuba.

"Both parties share the common will to strengthen, expand and deepen bilateral relations and to intensify cooperation in health promotion to achieve wider mutual benefits in the economic and social development of both countries," she said.

Mrs Darko said Ghana has 30 per cent of drugs produced locally while Cuba has more than 50 per cent of medicines produced locally, and the collaboration would help improve the health needs of both countries.

Mr Gonzalez stated that Cuba had obtained four vaccines for COVID-19, which was under testing and waiting approval towards the fight against the disease.

He noted that diplomatic relationship between both countries dated back to 1959 and assured of Cuba's readiness to partner Ghana in improving healthcare.

The FDA is Ghana's national regulatory body responsible for the regulation of food, drugs, food supplements, herbal and homeopathic medicines, veterinary medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and tobacco products, blood and blood products as well as the conduct of clinical trial protocols.

The CECMED enforces national regulation and control of drugs, registration of medicines and other health technologies and regulation of clinical trials among others, in Cuba.

