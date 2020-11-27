Ghana: 2,080 Lives Lost, 12,380 Injured in Road Accidents Jan-Oct

At least 2,080 persons were killed and 12,380 others injured in 12,096 road accidents across the country from January to October this year as against 11,396 crashes the same period the previous year.

This shows an increase of six per cent over last year's figure.

The crashes involved 7,618 commercial vehicles, 8,161 private, and 4,629 motorcycles.

Greater Accra Region recorded the highest with 3,448 cases followed by Ashanti Region with 2,726.

The Director of Operations of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD)of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Dr Sasu Mensah, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, adding that the crashes also involved 2,209 pedestrians.

He said the MTTD had identified the major causes of the road accidents in the country as indiscipline and human error on the part of road users and drivers.

"As part of efforts to ensure a reduction in recorded cases, the MTTD would enforce the law and intensify its educational programme for the public," the Director stated.

He said the MTTD would also collaborate with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Transport, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority and the National Road Safety Authority to ensure the road canker was reduced in the country.

He said most of the accidents were avoidable if precautionary measures had been adhered to, in which case lives and properties would have been saved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supt Mensah said road accidents undermined the country's socio-economic and human resource development.

The Director stated that during the December 7, 2020 elections, more personnel of the Department would be deployed to control road traffic.

He urged political parties and their supporters to abide by road safety regulations.

Supt Mensah expressed worry over how some supporters of political parties sat in buckets of vehicles, blocked roads, used unregistered motorcycles for campaigns and also used unauthorised motor riders as escorts for their convoys.

He said such practice posed danger to road users and was a recipe for road accidents.

The director urged supporters of political parties to desist from burning tyres and blocking roads during the declaration of election results.

"Be modest in your celebration and avoid speeding and drunk driving on the roads," he added.