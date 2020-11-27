Ghana: Political Parties Reaffirm Commitment to WASH

26 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

Representatives of some political parties have reaffirmed their commitment towards featuring Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related activities in their respective manifestos to improve the lives and health of the citizenry.

They include the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Great Consolidate People's Party (GCPP), People's National Congress (PNC) and Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

It was brought together by Alliance for WASH Advocacy, a non-governmental organisation with support from WaterAid Ghana as a follow up to previous event which tasked political parties to prioritise WASH activities.

Participants were of the view that giving top priority to drinking water and sanitation in their respective manifestos would not only improve the quality of WASH services but also improve health and education sectors of the country's development agenda.

Speaking to the media, George Yorke, Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, noted that issues of water and sanitation were of great concern and special attention was needed to the sectors.

"Ghana is struggling to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) standards on safe water, the country is performing poorly on indicators and 78 per cent of Ghanaians have basic access to an improved source of water within 30 minutes round trip to collect, however, the country is faced with daunting challenge of basic sanitation, with 86 per cent of the population not having a decent sanitation facility," he noted.

The Convener for Alliance for WASH Advocacy, Madam Nora Ollenu, said the country was in critical stage in the fight to get clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene to its people.

"We know that if everyone, everywhere is able to access clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, then we can help end the scourge of extreme poverty and create sustainable future but we have to act now to make this a reality," she stressed.

She indicated the need for government to prioritise water, sanitation and hygiene by ensuring that proper financing is put in place to build a more sustainable country today and for future generations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.