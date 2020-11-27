Ghana: 2 Arrested for Attempting to Rob 'Okada' Rider of Motorcycle

26 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons who, allegedly attempted to rob a commercial motor rider "okada" of his motorcycle has been arrested by the police at Ashalaja, in Accra.

The suspects, William Armah,30, and Kofi Domado are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said police patrol team rescued the suspects, Armah and Domado, who were subjected to mob attack for attempted robbery.

DSP Tenge said the two suspects hired the services of the complianant (name withheld) an 'okada' rider from Denchira to Ashalaja.

The PRO said on their way to the destination, the suspects attacked their victim and attempted to snatch his motorcycle from him.

DSP Tenge said when the victim raised the alarm and a man emerged from his farm nearby brandishing a cutlass, the suspects escaped on foot.

She said "the farmer escorted the rider home. The complainant later saw the suspects in town and raised the alarm and they were accosted by the residents, who attempted lynching them, but they were rescued by the police".

In another development, DSP Tenge said the police were investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman, who was in a room at a guest house, at Odumasi, in Ablekuma, in Accra, with a 48-year-old man.

She said the police gathered that whilst in their room, suspect, Emmanuel Kotey, was assisted by workers at the guest house to rush the woman to a nearby hospital, but was referred to Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tenge stated that the body had been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

