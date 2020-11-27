Ghana: Driver's Mate in Court for Defiling Girl

26 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A driver's mate, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a girl under age 16 in her father's room, has appeared before the Accra circuit court, on Wednesday charged with defilement.

Patrick Narhgwah Narh, 20, the accused, pleaded not guilty, and the court presided by Mrs Christiana Cann granted him GH¢60,000 bail with three sureties.

As part of the bail condition, the court said that one of the sureties must be a public servant earning a net salary of not less than GH¢2,500 monthly.

The prosecutor, Detective Sargeant Opoku Agyemang, said accused and his parents used to live in the same house as the victim (name withheld) at Wireless/La in Accra.

The court heard that the complainant, Simon Doku Sogbodjor, 57, is the mother of the victim.

Sgt Agyemang said the accused and his parents relocated to another area, but the accused occasionally paid a visit to the complainant.

The court heard that Narh had sex with the victim for the first time in March this year, and repeated the act on July 23, 2020.

Sgt Agyemang said the victim raised the alarm when the accused had sexual intercourse with her again. However, he managed to escape arrest.

He told the court that a complaint was lodged with Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the victim was issued with a police medical form to receive treatment at the hospital.

Sgt Agyemang said when accused was arrested, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.