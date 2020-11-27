Gambia: Minister Cole Visits Schools in Regions 3 and 6

Mobse — Claudiana A. Cole, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) recently paid inspection visits to a number of schools in Regions 3 and 6 in order to familiarise herself on whether World Health Organization and Ministry of Health Covid-19 precautionary measures are being implemented by schools.

MoBSE boss visited eight schools in the said Regions namely, Farafenni Lower and Senior Secondary Schools, Mae Winterton and Challa Lower Basic Schools and Direct Aid Bilingual Basic Cycle schools in Region 3. She also visited Saint George's Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools as well as Saint George's and Sheffield Lower Basic schools in Region 6.

The basic education Minister's visit to the schools comes on the heels of a recent tour with President Barrow who traveled up-country to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 86 kilometers North Bank Rural Roads Project at Ngayen Sanjal.

According to Minister Cole, she found someone stationed at each school gate of the schools she visited checking the temperature of teachers, students and visitors before entering the school which she described as a move in a right direction.

During her visit, Minister Cole observed the adherence to the WHO regulations and Ministry of Health guidelines, classroom organization, sitting arrangement of students in class, availability and usage of face masks, teacher's and student's attendance especially of girl child, teacher preparation in teaching and learning in the classroom and community participation.

She commended school administrators, SMCs and their teachers for their efforts in making sure those within the school environment are safe from getting the coronavirus disease.

"Continue adhering to health guidelines. Respect physical distancing in schools and wash your hands regularly as directed by health personnel," Minister Cole strongly advised school authorities.