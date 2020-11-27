Gambia: SRPEP Convenes Inception Workshop

The management team and staff of Small Ruminant Enhancement Production Project (SRPEP) in partnership with stakeholders and International Livestock Research Institute last Thursday converged at DLS conference hall for a daylong inception validation of the stage of the implementation of the SRPEP.

The day was meant to discuss and report on the implementation arrangement as well as take stock and find out more durable methods to broaden Gambia livestock sector especially on livestock on small ruminants such as sheep and goats.

The Small Ruminant Enhancement Production Project is funded by the Islamic Development Bank in partnership with The Gambia Government at a tune of USD26.81.

The objective of the forum was to develop a road map for the implementation of the project to improve the livestock sector.

The project is for four years and is expected to cover 39 districts countrywide.

The SRPEP targets to reach out to 30,000 households with the aim of improving production and productivity of livestock farmers in The Gambia.

The SRPEP is described as one of the exciting projects aimed to discourage importation of small ruminants from neighboring countries.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Ebrima Sawo commended SRPEP for ensuring the project reaches that level. He emphasised the importance of bringing back the glory of supporting small ruminants business in this country.

He expressed delight with the impact of the project on the lives and livelihood of farmers.

He encouraged stakeholders to put more effort into the successful implementation of the project in ensuring its sustainability after it phases out.

Hon. Momodou Ceesay chairman NA select committee on Agriculture pointed out the importance of the project for The Gambia. He said it is high time Gambians took ownership of rearing small ruminants to cut down the importation of livestock from neighbouring countries.

