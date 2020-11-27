Zimbabwe: Just in - Covid-19 Cases Spike

Pixabay
(file photo).
26 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe continues to record more Covid-19 cases, with 115 cases reported today.

This means the country has recorded a staggering 225 cases in 48 hours after 110 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Tellingly, Zimbabwe has recorded 451 new cases in the last five days, a development that should naturally worry citizens, especially those that have abandoned face masks and other guidelines such as social distancing.

An update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care today shows that 1 770 PCR tests were done, with 115 cases testing positive.

Worryingly, all of them are community transmissions.

However, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, for the second day running.

Active cases have since shot up to 952.

Bulawayo Province leads on active cases by a wide margin, with 326 cases followed by Matabeleland North which has 199, Mashonaland West 117, Harare 94 and Matabeleland South 76.

Other provinces have smaller numbers.

Sixty-one new recoveries were announced today, leaving the national recovery rate at 87,3 percent.

As of November 26, Zimbabwe has recorded 9 623 cases, 8 397 recoveries and 274 deaths.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.