Egypt: Communication Ministry, Ottawa Univ. Sign MOU On Digitization

27 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and Canadian Ottawa University signed Thursday MoU on offering cooperation for carrying out an academic program for the Egyptian postgraduate students in the field of artificial intelligence, data information, and robotics.

The move comes as part of the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI) targets building skilled technology influencers and leaders who could help develop communications and modern technology industry in Egypt.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Egypt's ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abu Zeid, and president of Ottawa University Jacques Fremont were present during the signing ceremony.

