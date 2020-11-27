Ethiopia: Government Able, Committed to Provision of Humanitarian Assistance

Humanitarian assistance in Tigray State has begun in the areas that fell under the control of federal government with National Disaster Risk Management Commission sending teams to assess the situation of displaced people in different parts of the country.

According to the statement of the Office of the Prime Minister posted yesterday in its official social media accounts, the government in collaboration with humanitarian agencies has started to address basic needs for those who are in need and begun to distribute initial supplies of food, medicine, water and non-food.

"Following the assessment made by technical committee over the past weeks, humanitarian support for internally displaced Ethiopians in Tigray is being extended through the coordination of Ministry of Peace and other federal stakeholders," said the report.

As to the report, "the technical committee is also overseeing the establishment of four comp sites to receive and distribute humanitarian aids for citizens". Furthermore, the federal government is committed to respond the needs of citizens in Tigray region, it was indicated.

Moreover, the government will sustain its effort in extending humanitarian assistance by cooperating with relevant agencies in the wake of supporting all victims and returning displaced Ethiopians to their home, it was reported.

The government also shows its readiness to work with UN agencies and other humanitarian agencies on the ways of protecting civilians and to help those who are in need, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

In exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Debebe Zewudu, Public Relation Director at National Disaster Risk Management Commission said that humanitarian assistance for internally displaced citizens is being distributed currently in areas liberated by defense forces.

"We have already sent two teams to the western and northern parts of the country to assess the conditions of internally displaced people."

As to him, the commission has adequate local capacity to provide humanitarian aid to displaced people; thus the current situation in Tigray can be managed easily despite the fact that the actual number of victims is not yet known.

Procedures for delivery of food and non-food items have started and further steps will be carried taken with the coordination of humanitarian agencies, he said.

The commission is working in cooperation with the National Committee which is structured under the Ministry of Peace so as to address initial aids and to rehabilitate displaced citizens.

He further noticed that the Commission is ready to help citizens who are fleeing to Sudan, and tasks force in related to this is being prepared with the collaboration of Ethiopia Embassy in Sudan and with other governmental institutions.

The commission is identifying possible corridors to reach those, who are in need of assistance around the places which are still under the control of TPLF junta, he added.