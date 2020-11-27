Africa: Zamalek/Al Ahly's Final Today to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

27 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Tonight's CAF Champions League final between Zamalek and Al Ahly will be played behind closed doors, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

In a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Africa, no fans will be allowed entry into the Cairo International Stadium as the winners of the 2019-20 edition will be decided.

"Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) and Egyptian Football Association (EFA) expressed their great interest in the Total CAF Champions League final between Zamalek SC and Al Ahly SC at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday at 9:00 pm Cairo local time," a statement from Caf read.

"Following the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, CAF and EFA confirmed in a joint statement that their utmost priority is the safety of Egyptian and African Football families.

"Therefore, it was decided to hold the game behind closed doors. The CAF Champions League final will be played at Cairo International Stadium founded in 1960, will be the first final in the competition history between the two Egyptian football rivals, adding more excitement to the final of CAF's biggest inter-club competition.

"CAF and EFA hope this game will be a message from Egypt and the African continent to the whole World, showing the capabilities of organising major sports events, and reflecting the technical development of African football."

To reach this stage, Zamalek who are hoping to win their sixth African title and their first since 2002 - silenced Morocco's top-flight side Raja Casablanca 4-1 on aggregate over two legs.

For the Red Devils who lost out in the 2017 and 2018 finals to Wydad Casablanca and Esperance respectively, they defeated Morocco's Wydad 5-1 to stand a chance of conquering Africa for the ninth time.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian referee Sidi Alioum will be at the centre of affairs for the game and he will be assisted by compatriot Elvis Noupoue and Chad's Issa Yaya with Gabonese arbiter Castane Otogo appointed as the fourth official.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.