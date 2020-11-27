Algeria: SPLA Continues Attacks On Moroccan Positions

Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) continue their targeted attacks against the trenches of the Moroccan occupation army at the military wall, said the Sahrawi Defense Ministry in its military communiqué No. 13.

These attacks, which have caused "significant damage" in the bases and positions of the Moroccan occupation army, targeted sites in Aadhim and in the sector of Ouserd, said the same source.

It also reported bombing three times entrenchment positions in the region known as El Faayine (area of El Farsia).

The positions of the Moroccan occupation army in the regions of Fedrat Leghrab (Haouza sector) and Kelb Adhlim (Techla sector) were also the target of these bombings, said a communiqué released by the Sahrawi Ministry of Defense.

On Wednesday, SPLA forces targeted "Moroccan army trenches at Fedrat Etmat, Fedrat, Abrouk and Ankab El Aabd in Haouza sector, Amekli Echérif in the Amekal sector," as well as other positions in the El Mahbess sector.

The communiqué also mentioned the bombing of other positions of the Moroccan army in the sectors of Oum Adrika and Ouserd, which caused significant material damage and victims.