Zimbabwe: Optimistic Zimbabwe Budget Forecasts Economy Rebound

27 November 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare, Zimbabwe — ZIMBABWE expects its economy, on a lull attributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19), to rebound in 2021, boosted by a budget focused on key sectors such as agriculture and mining.

Mthuli Ncube, the Finance and Economic Development Minister, presented the 2021 budget on Thursday.

He projected the economy to rebound by 7,4 percent in 2021, up from two consecutive years of downturn.

Agriculture is to receive $46,3 billion in the 2021 National Budget.

The sector is forecast to grow by 11,3 percent on the back of normal to above-normal rainfall season, improved access and timely financing, timely provision of farming inputs to vulnerable households, enhanced irrigation support and support towards mechanisation of agricultural activities.

Mining and quarrying are forecast to increase by 11 percent.

This follows planned expansion programmes aimed at increasing production by miners, increase in capacity utilisation from current 61 percent to about 80 percent in 2021 from expected improvement in power supply and foreign currency availability plus favourable international commodity prices.

The Ministry of Mines is to receive $1,4 billion.

Year on year inflation is projected to reach 9 percent by the end of 2021.

The figures presented by the minister would represent a significant rebound by the economy.

Economy estimated to contract by 4,1 percent in 2020, reflecting weak demand due to necessary lockdown.

"This suppressed output, productivity and capacity utilization," Ncube stated.

COVID-19 hit an economy that was already dealing with devastating impacts of climatic shocks of drought, Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth.

Mining, manufacturing, tourism, construction, distribution and other service sectors faced the full negative impact of containment measures.

Agriculture was less affected as the summer cropping season was almost over when pandemic hit.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Govt Forces Now 'Fully in Control' of Mekelle - Ethiopian PM
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
PM Abiy Tells African Envoys Ethiopia Must Act Against Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.