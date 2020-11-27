Western Sahara: SPLA Continues to Target Moroccan Army Bases

27 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)
By Bir Lahlou

The Saharawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) continues, for the fourteenth consecutive day, its intensive attacks on the positions and bases of the Moroccan occupation forces behind the Wall of Shame, according to the Communiqué No. 14 of the Ministry for National Defense.

SPLA units on Tuesday carried out successful attacks on enemy's bases and positions in the regions of Adeim Um Aglud (Auserd sector), Bkari sector, Galb Adleim (Techla sector), Fadrat Tamat (Amgala sector) and Rus Dirat (Hauza sector), stated the communiqué.

The Saharawi army units also targeted on Wednesday the entrenchments of the Moroccan enemy in the regions of Fadrat Al-Ach (Hauza sector), Amkali Azgalma (Um Draiga sector) and Mahbes sector, added the communiqué.

The Saharawi Defense Ministry underlined that these strikes have caused considerable human and material losses along the Moroccan Wall of Shame, dividing Western Sahara.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian PM Meets AU Envoys As Tigray Offensive Moves Forward
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.