Namibia: Beauty, Brains and Brawn - Boois to Present Novel At First Book Signing

Wellness counsellor, performance artist, yoga instructor, entrepreneur, blogger and activist, Beauty Boois, will present her début novel, 'ǀNamgu's Escape Theory' at her first book signing.

The book signing will be hosted by The Book Den on 28 November at 10:00 and the book is available for sale at UNAM Press, Book Den, the Namibia Book Market and for international distribution at African Books Collective.

The novel is about ǀNamgu a beautiful privileged girl from a wealthy family and it takes us through her journey of life at school and university, struggling to find her place in the world, when tragedy strikes.

Her life is thrown into turmoil as she battles to find an escape from loneliness, anger and depression. Even her soul-mate, Sophia, 'the girl Carlos Santana sung into life' can not reach her and her boyfriend Tangeni deserts her. -ǀNamgu's Escape Theory follows her journey through psychotherapy and social support to deal with the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that engulfs her.

Nyomonee Tjihukununa, student Councillor at the University of Namibia said the book will have a major positive impact on the lives of many people, especially students or teenagers who have the same fears as ǀNamgu.

ǀNamgu's Escape Theory has been making waves on not only the local scene but internationally too, with New York Times Best Selling Author of 'Girls in Trucks', Katie Crouch stating that the writing of the book is superb. "The subject matter is topical and engaging, it is a lovely page turner representing a fresh new voice," she said.