Namibia: City of Windhoek Receives 20 Dry Sanitary Ablution Facilities

27 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek received 20 dry sanitary ablution toilets valued at N$300,000, this week, through the Environment Investment Fund (EIF) and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

The toilets were donated under the Basic Needs project an initiative by the Innovate Group with the vision to provide a sustainable, affordable and home-grown sanitation solution.

Teofilus Nghitila, Executive Director in the Ministry handed over the toilets on behalf of the Minister, Pohamba Shifeta and said that access to decent sanitation is a challenge caused mainly by the ongoing expansion of informal settlements.

He said that the Fund is happy to support the project that will enhance and restore the dignity of urban area inhabitants.

He noted that Namibia needs to promote itself as a country that maintains a high standard of sanitation if it has to attract tourist in the country. "we need to avoid a situation where the tourist question the safety of our tap water," he explained.

EIF Public Relations Officer, Lot Ndamanomhata, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Benedict Libanda, said they are proud and committed to being a sustainable partner towards ending open defecation. "Open defecation can be detrimental to public health, further spreading diseases such as hepatitis E," he added.

Accepting the toilets, Ananias Niizimba, Councilor at the City of Windhoek said delivering basic services to the increasing urban population calls for a collective effort. "This handover came at the right time when sanitation should be one of the response measures to the ongoing battle against COVID-19," he concluded.

The Basic Needs Project initiative seeks to provide decent sanitisation to all Namibians and it represents an important partnership between the private sector, public and the people of Namibia.

