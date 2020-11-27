Ethiopia: Former Elite Forces Back Navy Reestablishment

The government's move to reestablish naval forces which proves significant to defend the strategic interests of country is a leap step forward, so said Harar Military Academy Alumni Association.

Having a navy is not an option but a must for a country that lies in the strategic location of East Africa and with the biggest landmass and population. It through naval forces that the country protects its national and regional interest in the volatile region, said Maj. Tsegaye Weldearegai, President of the Harar Military Academy Alumnia Association.

Ethiopia used to have a strong and elite navy force previously and it was a mistake to disband it. Now that the government moves to restore it, we would be more than delighted to provide any support whatsoever to its complete realization.

The Red Sea is very strategic location where countries are vying to control the area; this should definitely be a concern to Ethiopia and other Horn African countries. Having troops in the sea in this regard is not an option but a must-do task.

The region is hotspot for terrorism, arms trafficking and frequent incursions and it behooves the country to reorganize a naval army. This wing will give Ethiopia's defense forces another boost its capability, he added

Ethiopia has what it takes to form the naval forces and the government; move is a noble decision.

The government's decision to re-establish a naval force which was disbanded in the 1991 with the coming of Dr. Abiy Ahmed who vowed on a well-organized and disciplined army.