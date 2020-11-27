Malawi Airlines Cabin Crew Strike Delays Flight to South Africa

26 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Dozens of passengers were affected Thursday in Lilongwe because of a strike by Malawi Airlines employees who downed their tools in protest against "unarranged" deductions to their November 2020 salaries which have been "unilaterally" effected by management.

All Cabin Crew and other auxiliary staff converged at their head office at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, baying for the CEO's blood, and demanding answers to the unagreed deductions.

The strike affected the only weekly scheduled flight to Johannesburg from Kamuzu International Airport (via Blantyre) which was supposed to take off at 08:10 but was delayed.

"The 8:10am flight was disrupted by the strike," said one of the workers.

Meanwhile, Malawi Airlines chief executive officer and other top brass officials were locked up in a discussion with the crew, but some striking staff could be heard vowing that they would not budge.

