Liberia: Former Montserrado County District#7 Representative Candidate Emmanuel Dahn Opens Vocational Training Center

Monrovia — The former Representative candidate of Montserrado County Distirct 7 Emmanuel Dahn has opened the "District Seven Skills Training Center" (DSSTC), a vocational institution that seeks to build the capacity of young people in the country.

The vocational school situated on Newport Street offers, cosmetology, tailoring, computer study, journalism, soap making, and pastry.

Speaking at the launch of the vocational school, the former chairman of United Party Wilmot Paye says Liberia needs a generation that can stand up and tell the world that they can take themselves out of their suffering. The former Unity Party Chairman also praised Mr. Dahn for the opportunity he has provided for the young people of Liberia.

He furthered called on young people to take advantage of the opportunity given by Mr. Dahn and build their capacity to contribute to their country.

"Tomorrow you are going to be the real instrument of the change in Liberia because job opportunities are created at this level," Mr. Paye said.

The former UP Chairman added: "The founder has given you the opportunity and now the ball is in your coat and I'm seeing that our young people are willing to acquire skills."

Also speaking, Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon praised the founder of the institution for his efforts to impart knowledge to the young people of Liberia.

According to the Montserrado County Senator, skills training is essential to the growth and development of Liberia.

"Muyaa, (battle-cry) cannot develop Liberia," the Senator of Montserrado County said.

Adding up, the Vice President of the National Oil Company of Liberia Lester Tenny said vocational education is not only for people that have not been to school.

He added that everyone needs to take advantage of the opportunity and build up their vocational skills and contribute to their country.

"It is you the midwives, doctors, tailors, cosmetologists, and others that will change this country.

Also, for his part, the founder of the institution Emmanuel Dahn praised the students for the courage they have in acquiring vocational education.

"Many of you should have done other things with your life but you chose to come to acquire skills," he said.

Dahn who lost in the 2017 Representative Election in Montserrado County District#7 says his decision to establish a vocational institution in his district is to give back to society.

"I want to say thank you to God and because we can't see God so we thought to give back to society. We are going to make sure to make District Seven Skills Training is second to none in this country," Dahn said.