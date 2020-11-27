Liberia: LOFA County Supt. Assures Citizens of Smooth Covid-19 Food Distribution

Monrovia — Lofa County Superintendent, Hon. William Tamba Kamba, Sr., has assured citizens and residents of the readiness of his office and the entire County leadership to ensure the smooth implementation of the COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) in all 6 districts of the County in a transparent and peaceful manner.

Speaking at the stakeholders' meeting in Voinjama on Monday - attended by the World Food Programme (WFP), NGO partners, and other county leadership structures - Hon. Kamba said no stone would remain unturned in ensuring that vulnerable people including people with disabilities and those on the frontline of the anti-COVID-19 fight receive their right entitlements of the food package. "We as the County authority will put in place the right coordination mechanisms from registration of beneficiaries to the provision of security during and after distribution to deter fraud and any unwholesome acts", said Hon. Kamba. He applauded the Government of Liberia specifically President George Weah for the COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme at the time when the people of Liberia need it most.

The Lofa County Superintendent then congratulated the World Food Programme and the COHFSP Steering Committee for their inclusion of a cross-section of the citizenry, other local government functionaries, Liberia Marketing Association, Civil Society and Community-Based Organizations, Liberian National Police and other security apparatus as well as media and the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) all of whom participated in the stakeholders' meeting.

At the same time, WFP and partners with the involvement of local and community-based organizations have begun enumeration of beneficiaries in Bong County targeting nearly 45,000 households while the enumeration of beneficiaries is expected to begin in Lofa County over the weekend for about 34,000 households. According to WFP, enumeration is expected to be completed next week as a first-step to the commencement of targeted food distribution in the two counties in the first week of December.

Meanwhile, WFP's Head of Programme, Amos Ballayan, has disclosed that COVID-19 household targeted food distribution is expected to begin in Margibi and Nimba Counties this weekend targeting around 30,000 and 58,000 households, respectively. WFP's targeted food distribution is currently ongoing in rural Montserrado and will begin distribution in urban Montserrado by end of November.