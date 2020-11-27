Liberia: Turkey NGO Begins Constructing 60 Hand Pumps, Valued U.S.$225,000 in Liberia

Monrovia — The Islamic Advisor to President George Weah, Sheik Usmane T. Jalloh has disclosed that two non-governmental organization, in Turkey Center for Humanitarian Activity in Africa and the Diyanet Vakifi foundation has begun constructing about 60 hand pumps in value over US$225,000 in the 15 counties of Liberia.

Speaking in an interview with Journalist last evening Sheik Jallo said the Turkey NGO will construct five hand pumps in each of the Liberian counties as a means of providing safe drinking water for Liberia

He said construction of hand pumps has already begun and each county in Liberia will have five hand pump and the Turkey NGO has completed five hand pumps each in Margibi and Montserrado counties and has already begun the construction of additional five pumps in Grand Bassa County.

Sheik Jalloh used the occasion to urged Muslims and Christians in Liberia to rally behind President Weah to development the country noting that since Liberia declared her independence in 1847, no past Liberian president or government ever had Islamic Advisor except President Weah so, Muslims in Liberia should join him for unity and transformation.

According to him, the Weah administration has exhibited religious tolerance therefore; he urged both Christians and Muslims to support the President in reconciling the entire country. He said what President Weah has done during three years in office is more than other presidents in promoting diversity and tolerance.

Jalloh disclosed his office has worked out modalities with the Office of President Weah for the promotion of religious harmony, explaining that the government has agreed for both Muslim and Christian advisors to the President to pray at all official functions.

Speaking Jallo called on all Muslims to come out in their number to welcome Islamic cleric, Shiek Muhammad Awal who is expected to arrive in Liberia on November 28, 2020.

Jalloh said while Shiek Awal is in the country Muslims in Liberia will honor the Liberian leader for his support to the Muslim's community

The visiting Muslim cleric is founder and director of Zaitun Dawah Institute (ZDI) a think-tank research center with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

The center also has branches in New York, Atlanta, Nigeria, and Ghana, respectively. Sheikh Awal is a scholar in Islamic Sciences, Comparative Religion and Logic. He is also a debater, motivational speaker and prolific writer

