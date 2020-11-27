Liberia: Grand Kru County District 2 Representative Fonati Koffa Set for 3rd Annual Constituency Visit to His District - Heads Senatorial Campaign There

Monrovia — The Office of Grand Kru County District#2 Representative Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has announced that the Honorable and his entourage will leave Monrovia for Grand Kru on Thursday evening, November 26 to embark on the traditional annual visit.

An official itinerary that detailing the Lawmaker's activities while in the Southeast has been released by the Public Affairs office.

Kick-starting his activities will be a visit to the Tubman University in Maryland County on Saturday November 28, 2020, where Rep. Koffa will attend the graduation exercises of the university. Scores of Grand Kru students are expected to obtain degrees in various disciplines.

On Monday, November 30, Rep. Koffa will attend the official launching of the universal access tower in Paluken--an initiative of the Liberian telecommunications authority (LTA). The occasion will be graded by the Minister of Post Affairs and the officials of the LTA.

The GSM tower in Paluken comes at the back of tireless efforts exerted by Rep. Koffa to ensure that the capital of Forpoh Statutory is at long last connected to network.

The Paluken tower is one of two universal access sites in Liberia that will provide full GSM capabilities and internet to that part of the country. The initial provider is lone star MTN.

On Tuesday, December 1, the Grand Kru County District #2 Representive who is also the Chairman of the CDC Grand Kru County Campaign, will arrive in Buah at his district office, which is currently dubbed as the Central Command Heaquarters of the Strike Force.

It is there that the Lawmaker will officially begin campaign activities as the chairman of the Grand Kru campaign for the re-election of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman.

Rep. Koffa will later meet with all the strike force district team leaders to further strategize and ensure a resounding victory for the CDC in the county.

The Office of Rep. Koffa furthered said on Monday, December 7, The Representive will convene a District Development Meeting in Betu with the residents of Jloh district. Thereafter, Cllr. Koffa will retire to his Sasstown residence on Monday night and the following day on Tuesday, he will vote at the Sasstown High School Polling Center.

After the election, Rep. Koffa will visit his projects including the three elementary schools nearing completion and and furthered do other annual development tour.

The development tour is in continuation in support and promotion of the Pro-Poor Agenda in ensuring developments in all parts of the electoral district.